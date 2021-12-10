R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,066, with six deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,066, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 206, a decrease of 16 from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 36 are in intensive care units, an increase of one from the previous day, and 23 are on a ventilator, a decrease of one from one day prior.

There have been 595.9 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Dec. 9, 2020, as well as 490 patients hospitalized – with 49 in the ICU and 31 on a ventilator – and 868.0 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 782,613 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.822 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 201,275, a rise of 1,078 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,957 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 19,929 tests processed on Thursday, with a positive rate of 5.3%. There have been 6.2 million tests administered in the state.