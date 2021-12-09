R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,109, with two deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,109, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 222, a decrease of four from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 35 are in intensive care units, the same as one day prior, and 23 are on a ventilator, an increase of five from one day prior.

There have been 591.9 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 1,349 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Dec. 8, 2020, as well as 503 patients hospitalized – with 52 in the ICU and 29 on a ventilator – and 874.5 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 780,494 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.813 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 200,197, a rise of 1,468 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,951 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 21,024 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 5.3%. There have been 6.215 million tests administered in the state.