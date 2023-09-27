PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Housing on Wednesday awarded $10 million to 27 organizations to prevent and respond to homelessness through the first round of funding from the Consolidated Homeless Fund.

The funding will support 66 projects that will provide a wide range of services, including emergency shelter, street outreach operations, housing problem-solving, supportive services, and rent assistance through rapid rehousing.

“As the winter approaches, we are significantly increasing our commitment to programs addressing homelessness in Rhode Island – including the expansion of funding for shelters and services throughout the state,” R.I. Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor said in a statement. “We are fortunate that so many strong partners have brought forward such strong proposals. The applicants did well to consider the five new principles for project funding that guided our decisions. Specifically, that we are aiming our resources at reducing unsheltered homelessness, emphasizing permanent housing solutions, offering client-centered approaches, pursuing cost effectiveness, and enabling data sharing and data-based decision making.”

The Gov. Daniel J. McKee administration plans to announce additional winter plans within the next two weeks.

Organizations receiving funding include:

Amos House

Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center

Better Lives Rhode Island

Catholic Social Services of Rhode Island/Diocese of Providence

Child and Family

Community Care Alliance

Crossroads Rhode Island

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

East Bay Community Action Program

Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center

Family Service of Rhode Island

Foster Forward

House of Hope Community Development Corp.

Housing Network of Rhode Island

Lucy’s Hearth

Newport Mental Health

Pawtucket Housing Authority

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness

Sojourner House

Thrive Behavioral Health

Tri-County Community Action Agency

Turning Around Ministries

Washington Square Services Corp.

Westbay Community Action Inc.

Westerly Area Warm Meals