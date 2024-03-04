R.I. orders Fall River contractor to pay $869K for wage theft, misclassifying employees

WL BUILDERS INC. in Fall River has been ordered by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training to pay $869,000 for wage theft, misclassifying employees and falsifying payroll on three public works projects in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE – A Fall River company has been ordered by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training to pay $869,000 for wage theft, misclassifying employees and falsifying payroll costs on three public works projects in Rhode Island. The DLT also referred the matter to the R.I. Office of the Attorney General because of an alleged

