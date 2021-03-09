R.I. falls to No. 34 on U.S. News’ best states list

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked No. 34 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 Best States rankings released Tuesday.
The report ranks states on 70 metrics in several categories, including health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections and natural environment.
Rhode Island was the lowest-ranked state in New England. Washington state ranked No. 1 overall this year, followed by Minnesota and Utah. Rhode Island ranked No. 26 in 2019, the last time the report was released.
Rhode Island ranked highest for its crime and correction statistics, natural environment, and health care. The state ranked lowest for its infrastructure, fiscal stability and education.
Overall ranks:
- New Hampshire: No. 4
- Massachusetts: No. 9
- Vermont: No. 11
- Connecticut: No. 20
- Maine: No. 27
Rhode Island individual ranks in the report:
- Crime and corrections: No. 7
- Natural environment: No. 7
- Health care: No. 9
- Economy: No. 28
- Opportunity: No. 32
- Education: No. 39
- Fiscal stability: 44
- Infrastructure: No. 49
