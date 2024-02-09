R.I. Foundation awards $120K to 24 nonprofits supporting Black community

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-four local nonprofits serving the state’s Black community received more than $120,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund, the nonprofit announced Friday.
The foundation says the grants are offered through the bannister fund to support organizations providing youth development and mentoring, promote Black history and achievements in Rhode Island, preserving Black culture in the state and striving to uplift low-income Black Rhode Islanders. The fund also offers scholarships for Black students who are pursuing or advancing a career in health care in college or a technical school, the foundation said, and those seeking scholarship assistance can apply until April 15 through the foundation’s website
.
The grants that the nonprofits received range from $2,500 to $10,000. The organizations that received grants are:
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
- AS220
- Center for Women & Enterprise
- College Visions
- DownCity Design
- Everett
- FirstWorks
- Genesis Center
- Habitat for Humanity of Rhode Island - Greater Providence
- Haus of Codec
- Higher Ground International
- Juneteenth RI
- A Leadership Journey
- Mini Entrepreneurs of Rhode Island
- Oasis International Inc.
- Providence Promise
- Providence Student Union
- Rhode Island Black Business Association
- Rhode Island Black Storytellers
- Rhode Island Slave History Medallions
- Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education
- Southside Community Land Trust
- Venture Cafe New England
- WattsNatural Tutoring
- Women's Refugee Care