R.I. Foundation awards $120K to 24 nonprofits supporting Black community

AS220

Center for Women & Enterprise

College Visions

DownCity Design

Everett

FirstWorks

Genesis Center

Habitat for Humanity of Rhode Island - Greater Providence

Haus of Codec

Higher Ground International

Juneteenth RI

A Leadership Journey

Mini Entrepreneurs of Rhode Island

Oasis International Inc.

Providence Promise

Providence Student Union

Rhode Island Black Business Association

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions

Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education

Southside Community Land Trust

Venture Cafe New England

WattsNatural Tutoring

Women's Refugee Care

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-four local nonprofits serving the state’s Black community received more than $120,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund, the nonprofit announced Friday. The foundation says the grants are offered through the bannister fund to support organizations providing youth development and mentoring, promote Black history and achievements in Rhode Island, preserving Black culture in the state and striving to uplift low-income Black Rhode Islanders. The fund also offers scholarships for Black students who are pursuing or advancing a career in health care in college or a technical school, the foundation said, and those seeking scholarship assistance can apply until April 15 through the foundation’s website . The grants that the nonprofits received range from $2,500 to $10,000. The organizations that received grants are:James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette