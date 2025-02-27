R.I. Foundation awards $130K in grants to 22 organizations supporting Black communities

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-two nonprofit organizations that serve the state’s Black community were awarded close to $130,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation, the nonprofit funder announced Thursday.
The foundation says the grants from its Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund, are offered to support organizations that provide various assistance and community initiatives. Among them are youth development and mentoring, promoting Black history and achievements in Rhode Island, preserving Black culture and striving to uplift low-income Black Rhode Islanders.
“There is no more appropriate time to bolster the work of organizations that are challenging the historic causes of inequity,” foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “Working closely with our donors, community leaders and nonprofit partners, we are reducing disparities and closing achievement gaps so as to create a better future for all Rhode Islanders.”
The grants ranged from $2,500 to $15,000. The organizations that received funding are:
- AS220
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence
- Center for Women & Enterprise
- College Visions
- Everett
- Genesis Center
- Inspiring Minds
- Man Up Inc.
- Mini Entrepreneurs of Rhode Island
- Mixed Magic Theatre & Cultural Events
- Montessori Community School of Rhode Island
- Nonviolence Institute
- Oasis International
- Providence Student Union
- Rhode Island Black Storytellers
- Rhode Island Coalition of Black Women
- Rhode Island Slave History Medallions
- Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education
- Social Enterprise Greenhouse
- Stages of Freedom
- WattsNatural Tutoring
- Youth In Action Inc.