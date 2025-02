R.I. Foundation awards $130K in grants to 22 organizations supporting Black communities

AS220

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

Center for Women & Enterprise

College Visions

Everett

Genesis Center

Inspiring Minds

Man Up Inc.

Mini Entrepreneurs of Rhode Island

Mixed Magic Theatre & Cultural Events

Montessori Community School of Rhode Island

Nonviolence Institute

Oasis International

Providence Student Union

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Rhode Island Coalition of Black Women

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions

Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education

Social Enterprise Greenhouse

Stages of Freedom

WattsNatural Tutoring

Youth In Action Inc.

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-two nonprofit organizations that serve the state’s Black community were awarded close to $130,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation, the nonprofit funder announced Thursday. The foundation says the grants from its Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund, are offered to support organizations that provide various assistance and community initiatives. Among them are youth development and mentoring, promoting Black history and achievements in Rhode Island, preserving Black culture and striving to uplift low-income Black Rhode Islanders. “There is no more appropriate time to bolster the work of organizations that are challenging the historic causes of inequity,” foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “Working closely with our donors, community leaders and nonprofit partners, we are reducing disparities and closing achievement gaps so as to create a better future for all Rhode Islanders.” The grants ranged from $2,500 to $15,000. The organizations that received funding are:James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette