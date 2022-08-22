R.I. Foundation awards 3 nonprofits $375K to improve perinatal care for women of color

PROVIDENCE – Three nonprofits became the beneficiaries of $375,000 in total grants from the Rhode Island Foundation’s Rhode Island Perinatal Workforce Fund in order to help improve care during and after pregnancies for women of color, the foundation announced Monday.

The Urban Perinatal Education Center in Pawtucket received the largest grant of the organizations, getting $200,000. The foundation said the organization will use the grant to improve equity in teaching and perinatal services for communities of color. The funds will also be used to offer multiple perinatal workforce trainings, the foundation said, such as for certified childbirth educators, certified doulas, perinatal mental health advocates and lactation professionals.

Warwick-based Parent Support Network of Rhode Island received $90,000 from the foundation, which will be used to support its Healthy Mother & Baby: Workforce Expansion Project. The project, the foundation said, looks to expand workforce of dual-certified community health workers and peer recovery specialists of color, focusing on service deliver during perinatal periods.

SISTA Fire, in Providence, obtained an $85,000 grant from the foundation. The money will support the organization creating a network of doula and birth workers of color. Additionally, the organization, the foundation said, looks to deepen relationships between members through creating ongoing space for peer engagement and exchange, help members strengthen their practice and approach through collectively identifying and addressing barriers, among other goals.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.