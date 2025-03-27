R.I. Foundation earmarking $3M to support nonprofits impacted by federal funding cuts

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation is earmarking $3 million in grants to help local nonprofits that suffered lost federal funding due to recent actions by officials in Washington, D.C.
The foundation said it will set aside $2 million across two funding rounds of its Community Priority and Capacity Building Grant Programs. Organizations impacted by federal funding cuts or freezes will be prioritized.
Current first-round applications are being reviewed by the nonprofit funder and the second-round application process will begin Aug. 1, the foundation said. The foundation will also award $1 million in Community Partner Resilience Fund grants. Organizations that demonstrate potentially significant and long-term federal funding losses can apply for grants of up to $50,000, the foundation says. Donors looking to contribute to this fund can donate via the foundation’s website
.
Also, the foundation will commit $200,000 from its Civic Leadership Fund to help fund legal assistance, training and information sharing to support nonprofits impacted by federal actions.
“The magnitude of potential federal funding decreases or service demand increases that may result from Washington’s actions would create a financial void that cannot be filled by philanthropy alone," foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “But just as we have during previous moments of uncertainty throughout our 109-year history, we are committed to leveraging our resources and collaborating with partners, donors, and policymakers to respond thoughtfully, effectively and dynamically.”
The foundation noted that Providence-based Southside Community Land Trust had lost $600,000 due to federal funding freezes and cancelled contracts. The organization feeds the community through food pantries and community meal sites.
“This isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet; it’s about real people who depend on our programs every day,” SCLT Executive Director Margaret DeVos said in a statement. “We’re now forced to make difficult decisions about staffing and program capacity that will directly impact the communities we serve.”
This action from the foundation comes after local environmental organizations recently filed a federal lawsuit
over funding freezes by the Trump administration. Plus, local and national artists along with theater organizations also recently filed a federal lawsuit against the National Endowment for the Arts
calling a new certification requirement for organizations seeking grants from NEA that requires applicants to attest that they will not promote gender ideology in order to get funding “unlawful and unconstitutional.”
The NEA recently made a small concession to its funding application process
amidst that legal battle. But the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. feels more needs to be done and a hearing where plaintiffs seeking a preliminary injunction against the NEA will be held Thursday morning.
The United Way of Rhode Island Inc. also launched a new nonprofit support fund
, citing uncertainty surrounding the status of federal funding and possible threats to local nonprofits’ stability. The United Way will release a request for proposals for those grants on Friday, the organization announced Thursday.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.