R.I. Foundation earmarking $3M to support nonprofits impacted by federal funding cuts

THE RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION is earmarking $3 million in grants to help local nonprofits that suffered lost federal funding due to recent actions by officials in Washington, D.C.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation is earmarking $3 million in grants to help local nonprofits that suffered lost federal funding due to recent actions by officials in Washington, D.C. The foundation said it will set aside $2 million across two funding rounds of its Community Priority and Capacity Building Grant Programs. Organizations impacted by

