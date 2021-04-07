R.I. Foundation launches initiative to develop recommendations for state on stimulus spending

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Wednesday that, with the support of the Economic Progress Institute and the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, it is launching a new initiative to develop recommendations on how the state can spend the federal stimulus it is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The initiative, titled “Make It Happen: Investing for Rhode Island’s Future,” will specifically address the approximately $1 billion in federal funding Rhode Island government is expected to receive from the ARPA. The foundation said the initiative will not address additional ARPA funding that is already earmarked for “specific uses” nor will it address the ARPA funding that is going specifically to cities and towns across the Ocean State. However, the foundation said it will coordinate with municipalities on their respective efforts to use the funding.

The foundation, EPI and RIPEC also recruited a steering committee, with members representing the business, health care, nonprofit and education sectors, to assist in determining the best recommendations for the state to use the funding. The recommendations and findings will be developed over the next six months, the foundation said, and will be shared with Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the top leaders in the R.I. General Assembly to inform their decisions.

“These recommendations will help inform the General Assembly as we hear from state agencies, community group, and the public about the challenges facing Rhode Islanders as we emerge from this pandemic. Ultimately, the way the General Assembly invests these resources should help strengthen our economy and the financial well-being of our citizens,” said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio in a joint statement Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The steering committee members selected by the foundation, EPI and RIPEC are:

Marcela Betancur, Latino Policy Institute executive director

Jessica David, consultant and former Rhode Island Foundation executive vice president of strategy and community investments

Ditra Edwards, Sista Fire executive director

John Friedman, Brown University professor of economics and international and political affairs

John Galvin, AAA Northeast CEO and president

Marie L. Ganim, former R.I. health insurance commissioner and former R.I. Senate policy director

Ross Gittell, Bryant University president

Rajiv Kumar, ShapeUp founder and technology entrepreneur

Tony Maione, former United Way of Rhode Island CEO and president

Anna Cano Morales, Rhode Island College associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion

Nina Pande, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future executive director

Dr. Megan L. Ranney, Brown University School of Public Health associate dean and associate professor of emergency medicine

Nic Retsinas, Harvard Joint Centers for Housing Studies director emeritus

Don Stanford, Brown University adjunct professor of computer science and former GTECH chief technology officer

Edinaldo Tebaldi, Bryant University professor of economics and executive director of institutional effectiveness and strategy

In a statement Wednesday, McKee said the state will receive substantial resources from the federal government much ado to the ARPA and it’s “critical that we utilize these resources in a way that benefits Rhode Island – our economy and our residents – in the near term and the long term.”

McKee also said the public and other stakeholder groups are encouraged to offer input as to how the money is spent. The foundation said the public can share their thoughts with the committee by emailing to arpideas@rifoundation.org.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.