R.I. Foundation offering $2.5M in grants for opioid use recovery, services

PROVIDENCE – Close to $2.5 million in grants is being made available by the Rhode Island Foundation to support services and programs that address the state’s opioid crisis.

The funding comes from multiple settlements the state secured from pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers that perpetuated the opioid epidemic, the foundation said. That led to approximately $285 million in funding and lifesaving medication to support state and local efforts to address the crisis, the foundation said.

The foundation is partnering with the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services to distribute the grants, which will be in four categories – Trauma Supports; Individual, Family and Community Recovery Supports and Capital; Youth Community-based Prevention; and Emerging Issues. Applications are due June 6.

Interested organizations can apply via the foundation’s website.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.