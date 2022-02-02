R.I. Foundation offering $290K in grants to serve Newport County residents

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation’s Newport County Fund is currently open to applicants that serve Newport County residents and can apply for close to $290,000 in grants currently available for local nonprofits.

The foundation said the fund offers nonprofits grants of up to $10,000 to develop new programs, expand current programming and for municipal planning or leadership. Applicants for the annual grants should focus on significant problems or opportunities, strategic partnerships or collaborations, innovation and measuring results, the foundation said.

Applicants have until Feb. 10 to apply for the funding, which can be done through the foundation’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

