R.I. Foundation to match up to $60,000 for Trinity Rep, Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation will match public donations to Trinity Repertory Company this season and provide an equal grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank for up to a combined total of $60,000, the foundation announced on Tuesday morning.

The foundation will match donations during Trinity Rep’s run of “A Christmas Carol.” Traditionally, an actor asks audience members to leave donations for the Food Bank in a collection bucket following the annual performances of the play.

This year, the theater will not set up collection buckets due to health and safety concerns. With demand for the Food Bank’s resources at a historic high and Trinity Rep emerging from 20 months closed to in-person performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the R.I. Foundation will step in to assist the two significantly impacted organizations.

“The need remains high at food pantries and meal sites as people cope with the economic effect of the pandemic,” Neil D. Steinberg, president and CEO of the R.I. Foundation, said in a statement. “Arts organizations that rely on ticket sales are still struggling to recover from the loss of live performances last year. Our matching grants will enable people to double the impact of their donation to Trinity Rep.”

The performances, which begin on Thursday, will be Trinity Rep’s first in-person shows since March 2020.

The R.I. Foundation also established a $60,000 matching program to assist Trinity Rep and the Food Bank in 2020, when it broadcast its production of “A Christmas Carol” to virtual audiences.

Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff and Trinity Rep Artistic Director Curt Columbus said in statements that they were excited to continue the traditional performance and donation drive with the Foundation’s support.

“For the last fifteen years, our audiences have opened their hearts to their neighbors,” Columbus said. “I’m beyond thrilled that this important tradition can continue this year.”

Members of the public can make a matched donation at www.trinityrep.com/match, or by texting SCROOGE to 44-321.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may email her at Voghel@PBN.com.