R.I. Foundation, United Way awards additional $550K to 17 nonprofits from COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Wednesday that an additional $550,000 in grants were distributed to 17 nonprofits through the foundation’s and United Way of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund, established last March, offers monetary assistance to Rhode Islanders coping with the continued effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the fund has awarded $7.3 million in grants to local organizations, the foundation said.

In a statement Wednesday, Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said that even though the health crisis appears to be improving, the organizations never stopped raising money and making grants to assist Rhode Islanders who were hit hard by the pandemic.

“We will continue working with dedicated and generous donors from throughout the state and tireless nonprofit partners as Rhode Island moves from crisis relief to long-term recovery,” Steinberg said.

The organizations that received funding in this latest round are:

