R.I. gas price dips 2 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular, unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is down 2 cents from last week to $2.54 per gallon, but still 3 cents above the national average of $2.51 per gallon, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Prices in the Ocean State are 20 cents lower than one year ago. This week, prices range 30 cents, from $2.39 to $2.69 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averages $2.87 per gallon, ranging from $2.39 to $2.69 per gallon.

Premium gas averages $3.05 per gallon, ranging from $2.91 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averages $3.05 per gallon, ranging from $2.96 to $3.21 per gallon.

“Increased total domestic supplies of gasoline have helped to ease pump prices,” said Senior Vice President of AAA Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert. “Typically, we see lower demand during this time of year. When combined with high supply levels, pump prices usually decrease in response.”

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas is down 1 cent to $2.52 per gallon, 1 cent above the national average and 12 cents above prices at this time last year.

Price in Massachusetts range by 76 cents, from $2.29 to $3.05 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averages $2.74, ranging from $2.53 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium gas averages $2.97 per gallon, ranging from $2.73 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averages $3.01 per gallon, ranging from $2.80 to $3.29 per gallon.