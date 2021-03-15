R.I. gas prices increase 8 cents from last week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 8 cents week to week to $2.77 per gallon, 9 cents below the national average of $2.86 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.
Regular gas averaged $2.36 per gallon in Rhode Island one year prior.
“On average, Americans are paying 14% more to fill up compared to February,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”
- Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.08 per gallon this week.
- Premium gas averaged $3.32 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $3.01 per gallon.
In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas averaged $2.75 per gallon, an increase of 6 cents week to week and 41 cents year over year.
- Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.02 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $3.23 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $3 per gallon.
