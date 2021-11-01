R.I. gas prices rise 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.38 per gallon, a rise of 1 cent week to week and 2 cents below the national average of $3.40 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

One year prior, regular gas averaged $2.10 per gallon in the state.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.71 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.94 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.56 per gallon.

“We have finally seen a little dip in domestic demand for gasoline, which may signal that the seasonal post-Labor Day easing was a little delayed this year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “And if the recent steady increase in crude oil prices takes a breather too, consumers may benefit at the pump with smaller price hikes.”

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $3.38 per gallon Monday, a rise of 2 cents from one week prior and $1.29 year over year.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.63 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.86 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.54 per gallon.