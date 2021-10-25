R.I. gas prices rise another 10 cents as U.S. supply tightens

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 10 cents week to week to $3.37 per gallon, 2 cents below the national average of $3.39 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Gas prices in the United States have risen for 27 consecutive days, the organization said.

The weekly gas report from AAA noted that while global oil production is still below pre-pandemic levels, demand for gasoline in the United States is rebounding from pandemic lows, causing a supply crunch and rising prices.

“With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.”

- Advertisement -

One year prior, the average price of gas in Rhode Island was $2.12 per gallon. Rhode Island’s highest-ever price of regular gas was $4.12 per gallon, recorded in July 2008.

Midgrade gas in the state averaged $3.68 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.92 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.54 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas rose 9 cents week to week to $3.36 per gallon, $1.26 higher than one year prior.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.62 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.84 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.53 per gallon.