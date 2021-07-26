R.I. gas prices tick down 1 cent

PROVIDENCE - The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped 1 cent, to $3.03 per gallon, 12 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday. The average price of regular gas in the state was $2.14 per gallon one year ago. “For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will…
