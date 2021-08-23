R.I. gas prices tick down 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent week to week to $3.06 per gallon, 10 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Prices in the state were 93 cents lower one year prior at $2.13 per gallon.

“Crude oil prices saw not only a dramatic drop on the week, but the price per barrel is at the cheapest in three months,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “If this downward trend continues and less-expensive prices are sustained, Americans can expect to see relief at the pump in the near future.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.41 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.65 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.15 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained level from one week prior at $3.05 per gallon, 93 cents higher than one year prior.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas averaged $3.34 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.56 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.16 per gallon.