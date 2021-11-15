R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $3.42 per gallon, level with the national average, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”

One year prior, the average price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $2.09 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the state averaged $3.76 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.60 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $3.41 per gallon, a rise of 1 cent week to week and $1.33 year over year.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.68 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.91 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.57 per gallon.