R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $2.15 per gallon, 3 cents below the national average of $2.18 per gallon, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Prices in the state were 58 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.51 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.72 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.71 per gallon.

“As COVID-19 case numbers surpass 4 million, demand for gasoline is weakening across the country,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs. “The latest Energy Information Administration demand reading measures at 8.5 million barrels per day, which is about 11% less than a year ago. Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns.”

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular unleaded gas remained level from one week prior at $2.14 per gallon, 4 cents below the national average.

Prices in the Bay State declined 60 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.48 per gallon.

Premium gas average $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.64 per gallon.