R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $2.09 per gallon, 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.13 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the state were 43 cents higher one year prior.

“As COVID-19 cases increased, the national gas price average saw its cheapest November in 12 years,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “Drivers can expect pump prices to mainly decline in the days ahead, especially with demand the lowest it’s been since June.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.51 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.71 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.57 per gallon.

Regular gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.08 per gallon Monday, an increase of 1 cent week to week and a decline of 49 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.45 per gallon in the Bay State.

Premium gas averaged $2.66 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.53 per gallon.