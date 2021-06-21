R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $2.98 per gallon, 9 cents lower than the national average of $3.07 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The average price of regular gas in the state was $2.07 per gallon one year prior.

“Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing supply levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “During this same period, the national gas price average has only increased 4 cents.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.28 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.56 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.10 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.96 per gallon Monday, a rise of 1 cent week to week and 89 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.25 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.47 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.11 per gallon.