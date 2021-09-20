R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $3.09 per gallon, 11 cents below the national average of $3.20 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

One year prior, regular gas prices in the Ocean State averaged $2.15 per gallon.

“Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “We aren’t in the clear yet, though. We are only at the midpoint for hurricane season, and it has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already. Motorists can expect price fluctuations into October.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.42 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.67 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.17 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $3.10 per gallon, a rise of 1 cent week to week and 97 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.39 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.61 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.20 per gallon.