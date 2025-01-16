R.I. gets $17.3M to fight homelessness

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is receiving $17.3 million in federal grants for homeless assistance, U.S. Sen Jack Reed announced Wednesday.

The funds, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, help local nonprofits and community partners deliver safe, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families. It will also help renew several projects that develop and implement a coordinated approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness through Rhode Island’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

The funding comes as calls mount from state legislators for Gov. Daniel J. McKee to declare a homeless emergency across Rhode Island.

During the January 2024 Point in Time Count, 2,442 Rhode Islanders were identified as lacking stable and adequate housing. This is an increase of about 35% compared to 2023. The annual count, which takes place every January, was led by the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness.

“Everyone deserves a safe, healthy, and warm place to call home. We must continue our work to ensure that Rhode Islanders who are experiencing homelessness have easy access to comprehensive, effective services that help to break the cycle of poverty and offer pathways to supportive, stable housing," said Reed, D-R.I. “This federal funding goes a long way toward helping those on the front lines do transformative, life-saving work.“

The federal CoC grants are coordinated at the state level by RIHousing and administered by nonprofits throughout the state. The funds are eligible for a variety of homeless-assistance activities, including permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing, coordinated entry systems and other services to help ensure homelessness is a brief and rare experience.

R.I. programs that received funding include: Community Care Alliance, Crossroads Rhode Island, East Bay Community Action Program, Foster Forward, House of Hope Community Development Corporation, Lucy's Hearth, Pawtucket Housing Authority Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation, Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, Sojourner House, Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc., and Youth Pride Inc.