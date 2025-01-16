R.I. gets $17.3M to fight homelessness

By
-
RHODE ISLAND is receiving $17.3 million in federal Continuum of Care grants for homeless assistance programs, U.S. Sen Jack Reed announced Wednesday.  / COURTESY OFFICE OF SEN. JACK REED

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is receiving $17.3 million in federal grants for homeless assistance, U.S. Sen Jack Reed announced Wednesday.  The funds, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, help local nonprofits and community partners deliver safe, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families. It will also help renew several

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Start 2025 Strong: Prioritize Your Health with Screenings and Healthy Habits

As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR