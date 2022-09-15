R.I. gets $23M in federal funding to expand electric vehicle charging network

PROVIDENCE – The state is putting the pedal to the medal on electric vehicles after receiving the federal green light – and nearly a quarter-billion dollars – to expand its network of charging stations.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council on Thursday announced the federal approval of the state’s plan for expanding and maintaining its network of electric vehicle charging stations. To accomplish this ambitious rollout, the federal government is giving the state nearly $23 million over the next five years, the release stated.

The funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $3.8 million in fiscal 2023, with the rest distributed over the next five years.

Details of the rollout, including where the state will add to its existing electric vehicle charging station, are still being finalized, although federal guidelines stipulate the new stations must be within a mile of a major highway, accessible for public use and benefiting “underserved communities.” The R.I. Department of Transportation, in concert with the R.I. Office of Energy Resources and R.I. Department of Environmental Management, plans to work with a consultant to lay out a framework for construction of new charging stations as well as maintenance of the existing infrastructure. The state already has more than 300 public and privately owned electric vehicle charging stations, according to the state transportation website.

In 2020, prior to receiving federal funding, RIDOT began a pilot program which added 12 free, electric vehicle charging stations spanning two locations off I-195 in Warwick and Hopkinton.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, comprising more than a third of emissions, according to DEM. Efforts to encourage the switch to electric vehicles are considered by environmental advocates and lawmakers to be crucial to meeting the state’s ambitious renewable energy laws, including reaching zero net emissions by 2050.

“Electric vehicle charging station infrastructure is a critical component of our plan to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector to achieve the objectives of the Act on Climate,” McKee said in a statement. “This federal funding will help us expand our existing network of electric vehicle charging stations, making it easier than ever for electric vehicle drivers to find a place to charge.”

As of the summer of 2022, there were about 600 electric vehicles in Rhode Island.

The IIJA includes $7.5 billion to install up to 500,000 new electric vehicle charging stations nationwide over the next five years.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.