R.I. gets $28.65M in federal funding for lead pipe replacement projects

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive $28.65 million for lead pipe replacement projects across the state, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday.

The federal funding is part of $3 billion the agency is spending across the country to help states and territories across the U.S. replace lead water pipes.

“Replacing aging lead pipes is a serious public health priority for communities across the nation, including here in Rhode Island,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “This new wave of federal funding for the Ocean State will put people to work safeguarding the health of our communities and ensuring safe drinking water for all.”

The EPA funding is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated $15 billion over five years.

Rhode Island has received $85 million in federal funding in the last three fiscal years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging lead pipes across the state.

“Every Rhode Islander deserves access to clean drinking water, yet there are still thousands of households in our state that receive their water through lead service lines,” said Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I. “This federal funding will replace these dangerous lead pipes and upgrade our water infrastructure to protect the health and well-being of communities across Rhode Island.”