PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is receiving a $3.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to identify and remove barriers to affordable housing production and preservation, HUD Assistant Secretary Kimberly McClain announced at the Statehouse on July 3. Rhode Island’s grant is one of the 21 awards totaling $85 million under

Rhode Island’s grant is one of the 21 awards totaling $85 million under HUD’s Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing fiscal year 2023 notice of funding opportunity. Applications were submitted from more than 175 communities – representing various demographics, geographies and population sizes – across 47 states and territories. Successful applicants demonstrated a commitment to eliminating barriers to housing and progress toward creating more "housing forward" communities.

The Pathways program provides grant funding to communities that have been actively taking steps and demonstrating progress in addressing local housing barriers such as outdated local regulations and land use policies, inadequate infrastructure, lack of available financing for development, and risks associated with extreme weather and an aging housing stock.

Rhode Island will use the funding to extend its Health Equity Zone housing pilot to Bristol and Washington counties.

The state will provide funding for land acquisition to spur affordable housing development in those counties

–

overcoming two key barriers to housing production: high land acquisition and development costs, and a lack of resources to incentivize the construction of affordable housing.