R.I. gets $354K in HUD funding for 28 housing vouchers

"Addressing family homelessness is a key area of focus, and through HUD's Family Unification Program, we are providing essential support to Rhode Island's vulnerable [youths] and families,” R.I. Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor said in a statement. “This creative partnership will change lives and use resources more efficiently. We thank the collaboration of our federal partners, our congressional delegation, RIHousing, Department of Children Youth and Families, Foster Forward, Family Services of R.I., and others."

As part of HUD's Family Unification Program, public housing authorities will partner with public child welfare agencies and continuums of care to offer Housing Choice Vouchers to two groups:

Families for whom the lack of adequate housing is a primary factor in the imminent placement of the family's child, or children, in out-of-home care; or the delay in the discharge of the child, or children, to the family from out-of-home care.

Youths ages 18 to 24 who have either exited foster care or will do so within the next 90 days and meet the criteria outlined in Section 475(5)(H) of the Social Security Act are eligible if they are homeless or at risk of homelessness and are 18 years or older.

“These FUP vouchers are critical to families and young people legally involved with DCYF who face housing instability challenges. This is a key step forward in DCYF efforts to ensure children are reunited with their parents when the only challenge is lack of housing,” R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families Director Ashley Deckert said in a statement. “This also supports our efforts to ensure young people leaving our Voluntary Extension of Care (VEC) Program are able to continue to have a safe place to live. We appreciate the Governor and Secretary Pryor’s leadership on finding solutions to Rhode Island’s housing crisis and our ongoing partnerships with RIHousing, Family Services of R.I. and Foster Forward in addressing these needs.”

The public housing authorities will administer Family Unification Program funding in partnership with public child welfare agencies, which are responsible for referring FUP families and youths to the the public housing authorities for the determination of eligibility for rental assistance. After a public child welfare agency makes a referral, the public housing authority places the applicant on its waiting list, assesses whether the family or youths meets voucher program eligibility requirements, and manages all other processes related to voucher issuance and administration.

“A safe and affordable home is the cornerstone of stability and well-being for children and families,” Family Service of Rhode Island CEO Margaret Holland McDuff said in a statement.

These FUP vouchers are a tool to help families access a home and the support they need, so they can remain together or achieve reunification. I cannot think of more heartwarming news this holiday season! FSRI is truly excited and so thankful to HUD, RIHousing, DCYF and Foster Forward for their partnership that made this possible.”

The R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. on Monday was awarded $354,369 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Family Unification Program to provide 28 federal housing vouchers. The housing vouchers will be for at-risk youths and families across Rhode Island whose lack of adequate housing is the primary reason their children are in foster care.