R.I. gets $354K in HUD funding for 28 housing vouchers

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT of Housing and Urban Development on Monday awarded $354,369 from its Family Unification Program to the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. for 28 Housing Choice Vouchers to assist youths at risk of being homeless and families whose lack of adequate housing is the primary reason their children are in foster care.

