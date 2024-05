Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is receiving $60.1 million in federal funding to enhance public transportation across the state, the state's congressional delegation announced Wednesday.

The transit funding released by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration includes money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 and the Mass Transit Account of the Highway Trust Fund.

Included is $4.2 million for the R.I. Public Transit Authority as well as the state’s train and ferry services.

“Rhode Island’s public transit system helps drive economic growth, connects communities, and gets people where they need to go,” Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. said “This latest round of federal funding will help RIPTA improve service and invest in new vehicles, technologies, infrastructure, and capital purchases.”

The federal funding is aimed at helping states and communities modernize, maintain, and operate public transportation systems, upgrade stations, tracks and maintenance facilities, plan and design new transit corridors, and provide access for seniors and riders with disabilities.

“Public transportation has the power to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for people across the state,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. “Our bipartisan infrastructure law continues to deliver much-needed investments in making public transportation more accessible and reliable for Rhode Islanders.”