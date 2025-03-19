R.I. House approves student privacy bill

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. House of Representatives has approved legislation to regulate when public schools, school districts or third parties can activate or access audio, video, or recordings on public school students’ institutional or personal electronic devices.

Sponsored by Rep. June S. Speakman, D-Warren, the legislation has gained support from school superintendents across the state, along with American Civil Liberties Union Inc., and is aimed to “protect the privacy of students and families when using laptops and other devices for school work or virtual learning,” according to a news release from the R.I. General Assembly.

Despite being an “indispensable tool for students,” about two-thirds of districts’ technology policies do not include protections from schools activating the video or audio on those devices “for purposes other than communicating with the student,” according to Speakman.

“Passing this bill will provide clear, consistent protection across all schools in the state that assures students and their families that their devices cannot be used to invade their privacy or track their activities,” she said. “They deserve to feel confident that their privacy is protected when they use technology that is required for school.”

If approved, the bill would take effect Aug. 1 and prohibit public schools from accessing or using location data for tracking purposes, with exceptions such as compliance with a judicial warrant, to locate an institutional device that has been reported missing or stolen, or when the access or use is “deemed reasonably necessary in order to respond to a suspected imminent threat to life or safety and is limited to that purpose,” according to the release.

The legislation now heads to the R.I. Senate, where Sen. Bridget Valverde, D-North Kingstown, is sponsoring companion legislation.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.