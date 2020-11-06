R.I. House Dems pave way for Shekarchi to speakership

WARWICK – Just a day after R.I. House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello conceded to GOP challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, Rhode Island House Democrats gathered Thursday night for a caucus meeting at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick to overwhelmingly back Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi to take over as Speaker.

Mattiello’s former No. 2, whose ideology ranges from progressive values with a pro-business approach, garnered votes from 56 representatives and representative-elects to nominate the Warwick Democrat, along with Rep. Christopher Blazejewski, D-Providence, as majority leader.

Shekarchi will remain in his place as majority leader until the House meets on Jan. 5, and officially elects a new speaker in the new legislative session. Until then, he continues to face one opponent, freshman Rep. Liana Cassar, D-Barrington, who had announced before Election Day that she would challenge Mattiello for the powerful position.

She declined to attend the caucus meeting, citing that an in-person meeting was irresponsible during the pandemic with rising COVID-19 case numbers in the state, and noted that the official vote isn’t for another two months.

“I, like many of my House colleagues, was surprised to see the email invitation [on Wednesday] informing us of an in-person Democratic caucus meeting,” she wrote in a statement. “I remain a candidate for Speaker of the House and look forward to continuing meaningful conversations with my colleagues about how we together expect to organize our House leadership.

Cassar was nominated and voted for herself by proxy, according to reports.

While she was endorsed for the top position by the R.I. Democratic Women’s Caucus, 19 women representatives and representative-elects endorsed Shekarchi and Blazejewski, citing their commitment to changing the culture at the State House.

Some of these women included Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence, Rep. June Speakman, D-Warren, Rep. Lauren Carson, D-Newport, among others.

“They know that our chamber needs to be an open, respectful environment where all representatives – women, men, everyone- have an opportunity to lead on issues affecting their communities and a safe space to engage in political dialogue,” said a statement by these representatives in their endorsement.

Liz Gledhill, chair of the R.I. Democratic Women’s Caucus said Friday that no matter the final outcome in January when official votes are cast, the caucus will work with other concerned constituents who want operational reform at the legislative level.

“We worked hard towards that goal this past election season and we will continue to, in order to serve our mission of advocating for Democratic Party principles & promoting equality for women,” said Gledhill. “We hope to work with all members of the legislature on this, including whomever ends up in top leadership positions.”

Rep. Gregg Amore, D-East Providence, and Rep. Robert Craven, D-North Kingstown, who also services as the House Judiciary Committee chairman, had previously looked to run for Speaker, but ultimately threw their support behind Shekarchi on Wednesday.

“I explored a bid for Speaker in a less public way than [Cassar] and had a good coalition of support, but even combining [Cassar’s] group with ours, we did not have the numbers to continue our efforts,” said Amore to PBN. “I promised [Cassar] that in order to support Shekarchi, I would ask for a strong commitment to change key House rules and culture that Liana and I both think are very important. He did that and I agreed to support him.”

Amore, who was first elected in 2012, said many of those who supported him followed his lead in supporting the majority leader.

“Joe Shekarchi is a good and decent man and appears to be sincere inn his commitment to transformational change in the way the House does business,” said Amore. “Much of this is a result of Rep. Cassar’s efforts.”

Despite Mattiello’s more conservative ideology than Shekarchi, the soon-to-be former Speaker’s relationship with House Republican leadership was rickety as of late. On Friday, the House Republican caucus congratulated Shekarchi on his nomination.

“He is a good man with the potential to be a great Speaker,” said House Minority Leader Blake Filippi in a statement sent Friday to PBN. “We always had an excellent working relationship, even during the tumult of the last 10 months under Speaker Mattiello, and that bodes well for our future cooperation.”

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.