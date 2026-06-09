R.I. Infrastructure Bank awards $1.09M for stormwater, flood mitigation projects

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has awarded more than $1 million in grants to 10 communities across the state to support stormwater engineering projects aimed at reducing flooding and improving drainage infrastructure.

The funding, totaling $1.1 million, comes through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Overflow Sewer Grant Program and will support design and engineering work in Bristol, Coventry, East Greenwich, Hopkinton, Jamestown, Middletown, New Shoreham, Pawtucket, Providence and West Warwick.

Officials said the grants are intended to help municipalities move forward with shovel-ready projects to address flooding driven by increasingly frequent and severe rain events.

“Cities and towns across Rhode Island are experiencing more frequent and intense flooding events that are impacting roads, homes, businesses and municipal operations,” said William Fazioli, executive director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

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He added that the funding helps communities move from identifying flooding problems to developing actionable solutions.

Projects funded under the program include stormwater system redesigns, drainage improvements, and green infrastructure installations such as bioretention basins, tree filters and water-quality swales.

In Providence, funding will support stormwater improvements in the Washington Park neighborhood, where projects aim to reduce runoff and improve drainage on impervious streets and sidewalks.

Other awards include drainage and erosion mitigation work at public parks, roadways, parking areas and municipal facilities across the state, including coastal communities and inland flood-prone areas.

The infrastructure bank said the grants are designed to help municipalities advance infrastructure planning and improve long-term resilience to flooding and storm impacts.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.