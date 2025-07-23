R.I. joins list of states partnering with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid to expand access to gene therapies

PROVIDENCE – The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that Rhode Island, along with 32 other states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, will participate in the Cell and Gene Access Model, increasing access to treatments for Medicaid patients with sickle cell disease.

“This agreement is a significant advancement for patients and Medicaid, granting access to groundbreaking therapies,” said U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The model allows states to negotiate outcome-based agreements with cell and gene therapy, or CGT, manufacturers, ensuring discounts if therapies fail to deliver expected benefits.

“This model is transformative,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. “It equips states to provide lifesaving therapies while ensuring accountability from manufacturers.”

- Advertisement -

Key features of the model include outcome-based contracts negotiated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, federal support of up to $9.55 million per state for implementation, and flexible start dates for states between January 2025 and 2026.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.