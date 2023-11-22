R.I. launches $2.6M Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Office of Energy Resources on Tuesday launched the $2.6 million Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program.

The program is supported by $1.6 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and $1 million from the state’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative program.

State officials say these funds are available for municipalities to support the reduction of carbon emissions and community energy use, as well as improve the efficiency of facilities and contribute to the growth of the clean energy economy.

“The federal and state energy funding will enable us to make additional investments in energy efficiency projects within our cities and towns and advance our Act on Climate objectives,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support from the Congressional Delegation and the U.S. Department of Energy in our efforts to create a more sustainable and resilient Rhode Island.”

The program is open to every municipality in Rhode Island, however federal guidelines have determined what each may receive. Ten municipalities – Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland, East Providence, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, South Kingstown, Warwick and Woonsocket – will receive funds directly from the U.S. Department of Energy and do not need to apply.

The R.I. Office of Energy Resources will be accepting applications on a rolling basis until Feb. 21, state officials said.