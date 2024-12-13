R.I. launches program aimed at helping ‘historically disadvantaged’ businesses

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp. and the R.I. Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion – part of the R.I. Department of Administration – are seeking 100 local underrepresented small- and micro-businesses to participate in the state’s new Rhode Map to Success pilot program.
On Friday, the two agencies invited businesses to apply for the pilot program, which will offer technical assistance tailored to a business’ needs, business-to-buyer networking, pre-bid support and direct procurement training to state-certified minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses. Other services the program is offering include solicitation analysis, proposal development, subcontracting guidance, dispute mitigation, and post-award support for such businesses to navigate state and local government contracting processes leading up to landing a business contract, R.I. Commerce and RIDOA say.
The so-called "Rhode Map to Success" program was funded in the state fiscal 2025 budget, state officials said, but the amount wasn't immediately clear.
The agencies say the program will also provide matchmaking opportunities connecting qualified businesses with potential buyers within state procurement and private sectors. That, state officials say, will help the businesses grow and increase economic growth.
“This new pilot program will provide historically disadvantaged businesses with opportunities to compete – helping to level the playing field and driving inclusive growth,” R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner said in a statement. “By fostering diversity in our economy, we are investing in the resiliency of small businesses across Rhode Island.”
Keith Stokes, associate director of the R.I. Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, said in a statement that preparing underrepresented businesses to compete for contracts will help bridge “stubborn equity gaps” by equipping such operations with the tools and knowledge they need.
“This initiative will break down barriers to procurement, increase economic equity, and make a tangible impact on Rhode Island’s disadvantaged small businesses,” Stokes said.
Interested businesses can apply for the program via the division’s website
through Jan. 9. Participating businesses that were chosen by the state will be notified in early 2025.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.