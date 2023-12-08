R.I. lawmakers and advocates working to address soaring housing costs 

By
-
A PUSH TO develop affordable housing on publicly owned land and a requirement that renters receive a four-month notice of planned rent hikes are just two of the ideas being pitched to Rhode Island lawmakers to help address rising housing costs in the state. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
BOSTON (AP) – A push to develop affordable housing on publicly owned land and a requirement that renters receive a four-month notice of planned rent hikes are just two of the ideas being pitched to Rhode Island lawmakers to help address rising housing costs in the state.  Other proposals, including policies aimed at discouraging investment…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display