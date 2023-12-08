R.I. lawmakers and advocates working to address soaring housing costs 

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

BOSTON (AP) – A push to develop affordable housing on publicly owned land and a requirement that renters receive a four-month notice of planned rent hikes are just two of the ideas being pitched to Rhode Island lawmakers to help address rising housing costs in the state. Other proposals, including policies aimed at discouraging investment…