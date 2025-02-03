R.I. Lottery sees iGaming record of $97.2M in December

Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – Wagers and revenues from iGaming in December 2024 set a new monthly record since the state launched the online platform the previous March.

According to the latest data from R.I. Lottery, iGaming took in $97.2 million in wagers in December, netting $3.69 million before commissions and operating expenses.

Last year Bally’s constructed a 4,000-square-foot studio on the second floor of its Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino where live dealers run simulcasted blackjack and roulette table games. The state has received roughly $6 million from iGaming since it began.

During the Jan. 27 meeting of the Permanent Joint Committee on the State Lottery, Craig Sculos, Bally’s vice president and general manager of both casino facilities, said Bally's now offers roughly 275 iGaming options for players

in both iSlots and table games.

“We are constantly adding games,” he said.

IGaming revenues total $18.4 million to date, with $ 13.5 million from iSlots and $4.9 million on table games.

The platform has averaged 86 new customer registrations per day since its launch, reaching 27,039 through the end of December, said Furcolo, with an average of $23 million wagered every week, bringing in $1.4 million monthly to state coffers.

“There is very healthy growth,” he told the commission.

The results from iGaming was one bright spot among general gaming operations in the state, which continues to battle stagnation resulting from competition in neighboring states.

Comparing year-to-date results from the same period in 2023, net income from video terminals totaled $256 million, a decrease of 2.1% over fiscal year 2024, or $5.6 million. On-site table games decreased 2.0%, or $1.3 million.

The sports book was also down 2.8% year-to-date.

Furcolo ackowledged “There is a little bit of flatness or decline on the retail side."

As of Dec. 31, the lottery's transfer to the state's General Fund stood at $174.7 million.

The lottery's total p

ayment to the fund at the close of fiscal year 2025 is now projected to be $424 million, down from $426.4 million the previous year and $434.6 million in 2023

, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue.

Sculos said the bite to revenues from Massachusetts and Connecticut adding their own online options in iGaming and sports betting may be showing signs of plateauing.

“But competition is still fierce,” he said.

The latest example emerged from the First Light Resort and Casino in Taunton owned by the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, which just the previous day held a ribbon cutting for its 2,000 square foot “welcome center” that includes 10 slot machines.

“It's my understanding that they intend to get more,” said Furculo.

"We would certainly feel [a hit to revenues] in the Tiverton casino. A lot of our players come from Massachusetts to that facility.”

The previous record was the $80.8 million wagered last September.