PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents to $3 per gallon this week. That price is 20 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.

Ending a 12-week stretch of declines, the price for a gallon of gasoline inched up across the Northeast last week as petroleum markets reacted to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the agency said.

Last week, crude oil prices climbed to levels not seen in months, reaching between $78 and $81 a barrel as the market digested reports of increased fighting in the region. Prices were also under pressure on concerns about potential gasoline supply disruptions in the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton, which caused widespread damage, power outages and flooding in the Southeast.

Although geopolitical concerns continue to hang over the market, there are signs prices could resume a downward trend in short order. Oil prices began this week by falling sharply after OPEC+ cut its demand forecast for the remainder of 2024, settling into a range between $70 and $74 a barrel. And despite a 1.3-million-barrel drop in regional inventories of gasoline last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, the Northeast still has nearly 2 million more barrels in storage than this time last year.

“The end of months-long declines in the Northeast is a good reminder of just how much the oil market impacts prices at the pump,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “While drivers might not prefer to see prices inch back up, as oil prices head back down, drivers could start to see lower pump prices once again.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.65 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.99 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.72 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.57 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased by 1 cent, to $3.07 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.64 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.65 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.02 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.73 per gallon.