R.I., Mass. gas prices continue to fall

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island fell to $4.00 per gallon, 2 cents less than last week and 8 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.77 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.38 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.66 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.01 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas dropped 4 cents week to week to $4.07 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $2.74 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.43 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.65 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.09 per gallon.