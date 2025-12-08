R.I., Mass. gas prices dip but still above national average

Start your New Year prepared for what lies ahead. Registration is Open!

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 3 cents to $2.97 per gallon. That price is 2 cents higher than the national average and 1 cent higher than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Gasoline prices across the Northeast are falling as the winter trend of less demand and more supply comes into focus, the agency said Monday.

Last week, gasoline demand fell to a softer-than-expected 8.3 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration. That’s a decline of 400,000 barrels a day from the prior week and contributed to a sizable jump in inventories, which grew by 4.5 million barrels, the EIA reported.

“Ultimately, more supply and less demand is driving down pump prices,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen below $3 for the first time since February of 2021.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.73 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.12 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.84 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline decreased 2 cents to $3.01 per gallon. That price is 6 cents higher than the national average and 2 cents lower than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.63 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.99 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.85 per gallon.