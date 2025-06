Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 1 cent to $2.97 per gallon. That price is 15 cents lower than the national average and 47 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday. Gas prices across the Northeast are edging lower as oil and gas markets digest a

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 1 cent to $2.97 per gallon. That price is 15 cents lower than the national average and 47 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Gas prices across the Northeast are edging lower as oil and gas markets digest a sharp decline in demand and beefy inventory builds post Memorial Day, the agency said.

“After strong demand leading up to Memorial Day, markets deflated last week after weaker-than-expected demand readings sparked fears about the strength of the summer driving season,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “While it’s too early to tell how the rest of the summer will play out, folks who are traveling now will enjoy substantially lower pump prices than last year.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.69 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.07 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.76 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline went down 1 cent from a week ago to $2.99 per gallon. That price is 13 cents lower than the national average and 48 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.58 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.95 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.75 per gallon.