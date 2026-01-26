R.I., Mass. gas prices hold despite weather, geopolitical concerns

By
-
THE AVERAGE weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remains at $2.82 per gallon this week, AAA Northeast said Monday. That price is 6 cents lower than the national average and 18 cents lower than it was a year ago. 

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is unchanged at $2.82 per gallon this week, AAA Northeast said Monday. That price is 6 cents lower than the national average and 18 cents lower than it was a year ago.  Pump prices across the Northeast are holding steady as

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display