R.I., Mass. gas prices hold despite weather, geopolitical concerns

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is unchanged at $2.82 per gallon this week, AAA Northeast said Monday. That price is 6 cents lower than the national average and 18 cents lower than it was a year ago.

Pump prices across the Northeast are holding steady as markets respond to geopolitical tensions and weather‑related supply disruptions from the recent winter storm, the agency said.

Sunday's winter storm was expected to cut production of gasoline and other refined products by between 100,000 and 150,000 barrels a day. Bitter cold ushered in behind the storm is also expected to create short-term supply woes due to increased heating demand, especially in the plains, Midwest and Gulf Coast. Those factors contributed to a slight increase in oil prices and higher commodities prices last week, including gasoline.

“Gasoline demand is deep in the winter doldrums – especially during clean up from this weekend’s major snowfall – and that’s helping to keep pump prices stable for now,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Even as markets are increasingly moved by geopolitical uncertainty, growing supplies and weaker demand serve as a counterbalance.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.58 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.99 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.81 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is down 1 cent to $2.88 per gallon. That price is the same as the national average and 16 cents lower than it was a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.53 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.88 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.79 per gallon.