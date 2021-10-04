R.I., Mass. gas prices remain level from last week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained level at $3.08 per gallon, 12 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.
One year prior, regular gas prices in the state averaged $2.13 per gallon.
“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “But there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.”
- Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.42 per gallon Monday.
- Premium gas averaged $3.66 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $3.22 per gallon.
In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained level at $3.10 per gallon Monday, a rise of 99 cents year over year.
- Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.38 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $3.61 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $3.24 per gallon.
