R.I., Mass. gas prices remain level from last week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained level at $3.08 per gallon, 12 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

One year prior, regular gas prices in the state averaged $2.13 per gallon.

“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “But there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.42 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.66 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.22 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained level at $3.10 per gallon Monday, a rise of 99 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.38 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.61 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.24 per gallon.