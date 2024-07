Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remains at $3.47 per gallon this week. That price is 5 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.51 per gallon. Gasoline prices are barely budging despite record

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remains at $3.47 per gallon this week. That price is 5 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.51 per gallon.

Gasoline prices are barely budging despite record travel over the July 4 holiday and a hurricane that struck the Gulf Coast, the agency said.

After making landfall along the coast of Texas last week, Hurricane Beryl caused widespread damage and power outages, but disruption to key refineries and shipping ports was limited – and so too was the impact on pump prices.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest data for the week ending July 5, demand for gasoline dropped marginally from 9.42 to 9.39 million barrels a day as refinery run rates

–

a measure of how much refining capacity to make gasoline is being utilized

–

matched 2024 highs and the fourth highest rate on record.

“Strong production and limited impacts from Hurricane Beryl have eased pressure on gas prices as summer driving season chugs along,” AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said. “Even though gasoline inventories in the Northeast fell by more than a half-million barrels last week, supplies are still above year-ago levels.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.11 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.44 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.10 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased by 1 cent, to $3.51 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.55 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.05 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.42 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.05 per gallon.