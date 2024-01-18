R.I. monthly unemployment jumps to 3.2% in December

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in December was 3.2%, three-tenths of a percentage point higher than the previous month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in December was 18,200, up 1,500 from November and 1,500 from a year ago. Also, the number of employed residents was at 556,900 as of December, down 600 from the previous month and up 8,700 more than November 2022, according to the DLT.

Overall, the state’s labor force was 575,100 in December, up 900 from December and 8,700 from December 2022, the DLT said. Rhode Island’s unemployment rate in December 2022 was 3.2%.

The state’s total nonfarm jobs in December totaled 499,300, an increase of 1,900 from November and up 1,900 from December 2022. These jobs exclude farming and some government, private and nonprofit workers.

Also, the DLT said that through December, the state’s economy has recovered 100,300 jobs, or 92.6%, of the 108,300 jobs that were lost during the pandemic’s shutdown.

The health care and social-assistance sector added 600 jobs in December, pushing that sector to its highest employment level on record at 84,100.

Transportation, warehousing and utilities lost 200 jobs, the largest monthly decline among the state’s nonfarm payrolls.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls in Rhode Island by sector in December: