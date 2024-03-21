R.I. monthly unemployment rises to 3.9% in February

By
-
RHODE ISLAND'S seasonally adjusted unemployment in February was 3.9%, three-tenths of a percentage point higher than the previous month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.  ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/LYNNE SLADKY

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in February was 3.9%, three-tenths of a percentage point higher than the previous month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.  The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in February was 22,700, up 1,800 from January and 6,500 from a year ago. Also, the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display