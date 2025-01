Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 4.6%, remaining unchanged since August, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1% in December, down from 4.2% in November, according to the DLT. The Rhode Island jobless rate was 3.4% in December 2023, while the U.S. rate was 3.8%.

The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in December was 27,200, up 100 from November and up 7,600 from a year ago.

The number of employed residents was 560,800 in December, down 700 from the previous month but 4,300 more than in December 2023, the DLT said.

Overall, the state’s labor force totaled 588,000 in December, down 700 from November but up 11,800 from December 2023.

The state’s nonfarm jobs in December numbered 514,200, a decrease of 400 from the revised November jobs figure of 514,600 and up 5,100 from December 2023, the DLT said. These jobs exclude farming and some government, private and nonprofit workers.

In the past three months, the Rhode Island economy has added 1,200 jobs, an average of nearly 400 jobs per month, the DLT said.

The largest monthly job gains in December were noted in the retail trade sector with 300 jobs added,

boosting that sector’s employment level to 48,200, its highest since September 2019.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls in Rhode Island by sector in December:

Accommodation and food services: 50,800, an increase of 200 since November but a decrease of 1,100 year over year.

Administrative and waste services: 30,000, a decrease of 600 since November and up 1,300 year over year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 8,300, an increase of 200 since November but down 500 year over year.

Construction: 21,000, down 200 from November but same as December 2023.

Educational services: 25,800, a decrease of 600 since November and 600 year over year.

Finance and insurance: 28,500, same as November and up 100 year over year.

Government: 66,700, an increase of 100 from November and up 1,400 year over year.

Health care and social assistance: 87,300, a decrease of 100 since November and an increase of 3,100 year over year.

Information: 5,600, same as November and December 2023.

Management of companies and enterprises: 10,700, up 100 from November and down 100 year over year.

Manufacturing: 40,900, up 100 from November and up 600 year over year. Production workers in the sector earned $25.29 per hour in December, 40 cents less than in November and down 42 cents from December 2023.

Professional, scientific and technical services: 30,100, up 100 from November and 800 year over year.