R.I. Mortgage Bankers Association donates $10,800 to Toys for Tots

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association recently donated $10,800 to Toys for Tots, according to a news release.

In lieu of the mortgage bankers association’s annual Toys for Tots Breakfast fundraiser, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members launched a campaign in early December.

The fundraiser kicked off with a $1,000 donation from the Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association, with another dozen people or firms following suit and more than doubling the association’s $5,000 goal.

